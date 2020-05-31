BoutsPro (BOUTS) Achieves Market Cap of $64,079.79

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $64,079.79 and $28,395.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.02057216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00181879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023831 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

