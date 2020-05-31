Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of BOUYF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

