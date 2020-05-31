Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.63 ($53.05).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of BNR traded down €0.57 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €47.41 ($55.13). 698,337 shares of the company traded hands. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a one year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.40 and a 200 day moving average of €44.18.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

