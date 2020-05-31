Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BRF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,317 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in BRF by 49.5% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,500 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,817,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BRF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 3,477,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,932. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. BRF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

