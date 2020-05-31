BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRITVIC PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 146,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,235. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

