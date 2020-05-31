Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will announce $32.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.44 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $133.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.60 million to $137.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $159.98 million, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $169.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,614. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, COO Linda Koa purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,720.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

