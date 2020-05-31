Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.73. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NYSE:A traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. 2,394,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,528 shares of company stock worth $4,648,103 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,201,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,668,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,630,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

