Brokerages Anticipate Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report $45.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $56.25 million. Amyris reported sales of $62.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $366.18 million, with estimates ranging from $337.10 million to $395.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AMRS stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,347. The company has a market cap of $611.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amyris by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,364,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amyris by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

