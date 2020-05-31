Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

T stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. 41,908,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,063,780. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

