Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $913.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will post $913.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $906.00 million and the highest is $921.04 million. Chesapeake Energy posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.44% and a negative net margin of 96.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHK. SunTrust Banks downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $242.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 925,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $430.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

