Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.43). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,013,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

CRVS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,318. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

