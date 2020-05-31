Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.71. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,507,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

