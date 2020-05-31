Brokerages Anticipate Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.67. Globe Life posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

NYSE GL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 878,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118,310 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

