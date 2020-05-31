Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $582,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 4,260 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $107,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 136.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.59. 297,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,286. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

