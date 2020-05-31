Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marten Transport.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $582,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 4,260 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $107,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 136.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.59. 297,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,286. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
