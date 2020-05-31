Brokerages Anticipate Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $19.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Moderna posted sales of $13.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $114.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $185.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $790.27 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $34.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,045,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,124,307.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $15,542,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,234,153 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,526.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,805 shares of company stock worth $40,485,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.50. 37,815,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,636,432. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.