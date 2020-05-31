Brokerages Expect Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aviat Networks an industry rank of 75 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

