Brokerages Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Earnings of -$6.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 978.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of ($5.02) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a negative return on equity of 39.25% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3,788.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 95,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

