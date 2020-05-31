Brokerages Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Bridge Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million.

A number of research firms have commented on BDGE. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDGE traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $420.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.09. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

