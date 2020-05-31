Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CalAmp by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CalAmp by 87.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

CAMP remained flat at $$7.70 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 731,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $264.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

