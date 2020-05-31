Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.30. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

CPLP traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.11. 95,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,207. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 378.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

