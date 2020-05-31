Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $10.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

