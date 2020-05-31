Brokerages Expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce sales of $464.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $401.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $142,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,090 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,291. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1,205.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,128.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

