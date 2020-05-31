Brokerages Expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce sales of $92.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.06 million and the lowest is $91.00 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $142.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year sales of $512.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.20 million to $513.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $494.41 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $527.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

FARM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 183,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Farmer Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,039,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmer Bros by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmer Bros by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

