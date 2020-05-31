Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. 5,958,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

