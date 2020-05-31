Brokerages Expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will report $10.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.42 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $9.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year sales of $39.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $54.21 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVX. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.