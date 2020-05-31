Brokerages Expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) to Announce ($0.01) EPS

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Natura &Co an industry rank of 179 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Natura &Co stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 345,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

