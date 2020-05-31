Brokerages Expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 2,304,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Navient by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Navient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.