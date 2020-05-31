Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.07). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. 150,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.35. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

