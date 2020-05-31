Brokerages Expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). TETRA Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TETRA Technologies.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million.

TTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 3,789,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,299. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.