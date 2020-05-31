Brokerages Expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). TETRA Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TETRA Technologies.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million.
TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 3,789,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,299. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
