Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $690.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post sales of $690.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $688.11 million. Xilinx reported sales of $849.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 5.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.95. 2,986,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.