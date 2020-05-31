Brokerages Set Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) PT at $69.18

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ACIA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 714,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,494. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $456,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,981. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 608,181 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

