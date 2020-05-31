Brokerages Set Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) PT at $27.00

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABTX shares. TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $522.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.36. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $106,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

