Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) PT at $10.31

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.31.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVXL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.11. 405,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.