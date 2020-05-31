Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $86.00

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,483. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,811,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after buying an additional 3,814,034 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after buying an additional 1,528,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

