Brokerages Set Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Target Price at $29.50

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXS. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 470,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

