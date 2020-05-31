Brokerages Set Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.