Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price at $26.43

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

CYTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 1,249,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 592.61% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $159,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,158. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

