Brokerages Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Target Price at €20.66

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.66 ($24.02).

DEQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR:DEQ traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €13.13 ($15.27). 349,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a market capitalization of $845.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a one year high of €27.54 ($32.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.59.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.