Brokerages Set Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) PT at $6.70

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EEX shares. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of EEX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.22. 621,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 249,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

