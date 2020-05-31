Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price at $71.58

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 626,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,476. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

