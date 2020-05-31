Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $382.50

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.50.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,007 shares of company stock worth $14,501,952 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,580. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.22 and its 200-day moving average is $357.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

