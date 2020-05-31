Brokerages Set Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT at €49.83

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.37 ($57.40).

FRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of FRA FRA traded down €1.32 ($1.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €44.62 ($51.88). The stock had a trading volume of 523,797 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.78 and its 200-day moving average is €58.31. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

