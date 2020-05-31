Brokerages Set Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT at €49.83

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.37 ($57.40).

FRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of FRA FRA traded down €1.32 ($1.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €44.62 ($51.88). The stock had a trading volume of 523,797 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.78 and its 200-day moving average is €58.31. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.