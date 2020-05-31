Brokerages Set Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Target Price at $1.81

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.81.

Several research analysts have commented on HMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

HMHC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

