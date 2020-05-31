Brokerages Set Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $3.96

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 729,520 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after buying an additional 1,427,930 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,403,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after buying an additional 3,705,414 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 494.6% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 9,454,661 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,269,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,548. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Iamgold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

