Brokerages Set Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) PT at GBX 228.50

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.50 ($3.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Ibstock to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ibstock to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 212 ($2.79) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of LON:IBST traded down GBX 8.30 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 183.70 ($2.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The firm has a market cap of $761.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.59.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ibstock will post 2162.0000103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other Ibstock news, insider Joe Hudson bought 9,247 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87). Also, insider Chris McLeish bought 30,311 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

