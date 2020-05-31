Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $160.13

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

ITW stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.45. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $13,361,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

