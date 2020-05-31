Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target at $40.53

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 10,264,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 823,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,233,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

