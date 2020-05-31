Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $152.98

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total transaction of $2,182,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,993.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 over the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,395,000 after acquiring an additional 266,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.40. 510,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,798. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $166.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.