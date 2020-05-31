Brokerages Set Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $80.20

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $91.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

