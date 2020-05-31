Brokerages Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Price Target at €5.78

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.96 ($6.93).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEO. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of LEO traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €7.46 ($8.67). The stock had a trading volume of 222,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a market cap of $243.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.58. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €15.00 ($17.44).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

